Make Reservations for Jeremy Renner’s Renovations Show Rennervations

Jeremy Renner is about to go from Hawkeye … to Honk Guy. Disney+ released the trailer for its upcoming four-part reality series Rennervations, which follows Renner as he converts old buses and trucks into rolling community resources. In each episode, Renner will visit a community in Reno, Nevada; Chicago, Illinois; Los Cabos, Mexico; and Rajasthan, India, with a “team of expert builders” who will “use their skills to reimagine decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them into mind-blowing creations,” including a water-filtration center, a pop-up performance venue, and a Big Brothers Big Sisters space. Joining him are also celebrity friends including Anthony Mackie, Anil Kapoor, Sebastian Yatra, and our girl Vanessa Hudgens.

In a press release tied to the trailer, Renner references his condition following an accident in January 2023 in which he was run over by a large snowplow, sustaining over 30 broken bones and having to undergo surgery. “I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community — and that’s what this show does,” said Renner in a statement. “This is one of my biggest passions and it’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.” All episodes of the show premiere Wednesday, April 12 on Disney+.