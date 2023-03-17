Jimin Is Poetry in Motion in His ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’ Video

Jimin is living art, and his latest music video is here to prove it. Ahead of the release of his solo debut album Face on March 24, he has dropped a visual for his track “Set Me Free Pt.2.” The video features Cardi B’s BTS bias dancing with Rainer Maria Rilke’s German poem “Ich lebe mein leben in wachsenden ringen” (in English, “I live my life in widening circles”) printed on his chest. This literary choice pairs well with the circular cover art for his upcoming album, as well as a concept teaser titled “Circle of Resonance” that read, “Waves originated from the deepest invisible inner world, pass through the face on the surface and reach others to resonate while transmitting the inner voice.”

Jimin previously confirmed to Consequence that the title of his pre-release song is a nod to “Set Me Free” on fellow BTS member Suga’s mixtape D-2. “There isn’t a connection, and we weren’t trying to divide part one or part two,” he explained. “But since it turns out my song talks about freedom and moving forward, and Suga’s song talks about some of the stories that come before, I thought it would be good to come after that.” Jimin’s new track definitely does feel very free, given that he sings lyrics like “I never stop, f–k all your opps / Finally free” and “Hey fool, just get out of my way / Shut up, f–k off.” Now that’s what you call having no “Filter.”