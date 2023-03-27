John Wick: Chapter 4 Obliterates Box-Office Enemies

Dog lover. Photo: Murray Close/Lionsgate

Keanu Reeves slayed in John Wick: Chapter 4 … and in the weekend box office. The action flick’s fourth entry topped the weekend box office with a massive domestic opening, raking in $73.5 million from 3,855 theaters off the backs of stellar critical reception and audience goodwill, per Hollywood Reporter. Global audiences were no different — the Lionsgate film racked in a whopping $64 million from 71 markets and reached No. 1 in every international market for a total haul of $137.5 million in its debut weekend. John Wick: Chapter 4 also bested its own kin: The latest film’s box-office opening set a series record for the highest weekend gross yet, beating out John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum’s $56.8 million opening. It’s the biggest Lionsgate opening since the pandemic and one of few franchise films to set a series box-office record with its fourth installment. Competition stood no chance for the latest episode of Baba Yaga’s revenge. Creed III emerged in a distant second, earning $10.4 million, while Shazam! Fury of the Gods took in $9.7 million. Maybe Creed and Shazam were also somehow responsible for the death of Wicks’s puppy?