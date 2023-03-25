Jonathan Majors Arrested For Alleged Assault in New York

Photo: Getty Images

Jonathan Majors was arrested for alleged domestic violence on Saturday following a domestic dispute with a 30-year old woman, according to the New York Police Department. “He has done nothing wrong,” a representative for Majors told Vulture, “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.” According to the NYPD’s statement, police responded to a 911 call on Saturday morning at a Chelsea apartment. “A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30 year-old female,” the statement reads. “The victim informed police she was assaulted.” The statement continues, “Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.” Majors was arrested on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment.