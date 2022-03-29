Julia Fox on Her Upcoming Book: It’s Not a Memoir, But It Is a ‘Masterpiece’

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Update March 27, 2023: Almost a year to the day of announcing it on the Oscars Vanity Fair party, Julia Fox’s book is done. What was once a hypothetical masterpiece is now a terrifying reality. Fox announced on Instagram that her book, Down the Drain, will be on shelves this October. “ever since I was a kid I always wanted to be a writer & after writing every single word in this book, it’s safe to say I AM ONE!!!!” she wrote. In the year between the book’s announcement and publication, a lot has happened in the Julia Fox-sphere. She went on Emrata’s podcast, made incredible soundbytes on Ziwe, announced she was done having sex with men, and threw her hat in the ring for a spot on RHONY. Whether any of these events make it to the book is yet to be seen.

Original story follows.

Julia Fox is writing again … and no, it’s not another blog post about Ye. (Juliye is over, remember?) Instead, Fox has announced she’s working on a book. At the Oscars after-party Sunday, while the world was still recovering from the Slap, the Uncut Gems actress and her eyeliner told Variety that the book in question is a dream project of hers. “I don’t wanna give too much of it away ’cause I’m very superstitious, so I don’t like to speak of things before they’re finished,” she said. “But it’s so far a masterpiece, if I do say so myself.” When asked if the project was fiction or a memoir, Fox replied that the book did start off as a memoir. “But now it’s just like my first book, you know?” she said vaguely. “So yeah. That’ll be coming out soon.” That’s as specific as she got about the release date, and she didn’t share any information about a title. Still, the 33-second interview clip does confirm at least one thing for us: She should definitely narrate the audiobook of whatever this turns out to be.

Julia Fox says her upcoming book "is so far a masterpiece" https://t.co/M5GljMMdCx pic.twitter.com/gxLHfpaMx6 — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022