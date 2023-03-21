Julia Louis-Dreyfus Uncovers One Big (Little) Lie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was lied to. In the trailer for the upcoming A24 film You Hurt My Feelings, the Veep star plays a writer who’s not sure why her last books haven’t made the best-seller list. Everyone in her orbit, but mostly her husband, tells her that her work is great and everyone missed the boat. “I’m an old voice,” she says. Tobias Menzies, playing her husband, a relationship therapist, assuages her anxiety: “You’re the best voice.” But she comes to find out he was straight up lying the whole time. Do they teach lying about your feelings in therapy college? Louis-Dreyfus gets wind of his honest reaction to her latest work when she overhears a conversation between him and Stewy from Succession, and it’s something along the lines of a shrug. Learning the truth that he’s not actually her biggest fan nearly makes her vomit in the streets of New York. “If I did say that, you took it out of context,” he says when confronted at the dinner table. Bad move. “Are you gonna gaslight me now?” she asks, throwing back therapy language at him. Nicole Holofcener writes and directs the marital tension on the horizon. Michaela Watkins, Amber Tamblyn, David Cross, and Jeannie Berlin also star. Find out if honesty is the best policy on May 26.

