Where Is Jüstin Bieber Now? Not Touring.

Justin Bieber. Photo: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

It’s not that Justin Bieber is saying “never” to touring (he would never say never), but his upcoming Justice World tour has been canceled. Sorry. The tour was previously postponed five times, most recently on October 6. The singer accredited the previous postponement to his battle with Ramsay Hunt disorder, which left him with significant facial paralysis. “I need to make my health the priority right now,” he said when he announced the initial postponement on an Instagram Story, according to Deadline. The Utilita Arena in Sheffield officially announced that its date of the tour was canceled on February 28. Fans with tickets for other dates received messages from ticket-sale venues that their dates are officially canceled, rather than postponed, according to the L.A. Times. Ticketmaster officially canceled all dates of the tour on its website, though Bieber himself has not yet mentioned the cancellation. Fans will get automatic refunds for the missed concert dates, though it’s worth noting that the refund will go to the person who purchased the tickets, so anyone who purchased via scalper, beware.

This post has been updated.