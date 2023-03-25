Well, Ye Says Jonah Hill Made Him ‘Like Jewish People Again’

Photo: MEGA/GC Images

You mean to say that if Ye had just watched 21 Jump Street earlier, all of that antisemitism could’ve been prevented? In an early-morning Instagram post on Saturday, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West shared that watching Jonah Hill’s performance in the 2012 action comedy movie “made me like Jewish people again.” As a refresher, Ye spent much of 2022 getting dragged (and dropped) for antisemitic remarks, including that he was going to go “death con 3” on Jewish people and that he “saw good things about Hitler.” But apparently, it only took an undercover Jewish cop to shift his perspective. “No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people,” he wrote. “No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you.” Basically, Jonah Hill and 21 Jump Street are to Ye what Kendall Jenner and soda were to the police in that Pepsi ad.