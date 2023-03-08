Keanu Reeves Probably Won’t Do the Last Dab

Keanu Reeves is a man who has been seen as the devil, an assassin, an FBI agent, and a computer programmer, usually performing his own stunts (and coding.) But one stunt that his fans won’t see him perform is eating spicy wings with Sean Evans, a show which consists of eating ten spicy wings while answering hyper-specific questions about a star’s career. When asked if he’d ever do a Hot Ones interview in a Reddit Ask Me Anything to promote John Wick 4, Reeves said, “…I love chicken wings…but I don’t want to eat really spicy chicken wings…especially not in public…and certainly not with the consequences in private. Bon apetit.” First We Feast has plenty of other shows on its roster, maybe he can start off small by showing off his favorite snacks.