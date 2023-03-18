Maggie Pierce Is Leaving Grey Sloan Memorial, Too

Photo: Liliane Lathan/ABC via Getty Image

Grey’s Anatomy is apparently really hoping you like the interns at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, because yet another major character is leaving. Deadline reports that after nine seasons of playing Maggie Pierce, Kelly McCreary will make her final appearance as a series regular on April 13. If it’s any consolation, the head of cardiothoracic surgery is still expected to pop by for another visit after her official departure, just like her half-sister Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), who will reportedly return in the season finale.

In a statement announcing her exit, McCreary thanked creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes, executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff, ABC, and the “incredible fans.” “Playing Maggie Pierce has been one of the true joys of my life and I leave with profound gratitude for every step of this journey,” she said. “I am excited for this next chapter, and what the future holds.” The actress, who met her husband on the Grey’s Anatomy set, added in an Instagram post that the medical drama introduced her to “a slew of friends for life” and myriad collaborators who grew me as an artist.” Pompeo later took to Instagram to congratulate her long-time co-star, writing, “Thanks so much for your super hard work and the valuable contributions you’ve made to the Grey’s legacy.”

According to Deadline, Maggie’s last storyline has been “carefully planned.” We suspect that’s why she’s been having so many marital issues with Winston, though we’ll have to wait and see how all the loose ends get wrapped up. Which reminds us, has anyone checked in on Amelia Shepherd? We sure hope she’s ready to be sisterless in Seattle soon.