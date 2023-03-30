Kesha Shares Snippets of New Music on SoundCloud

Photo: FilmMagic

Kesha is taking the release of her music into her own hands (as she should). The singer shared snippets of two new songs on SoundCloud, “Fine Line” and “Eat the Acid,” each about one minute long. The songs are part of an upcoming project that the singer has teased on her website and social media with the caption, “You never know that you need something to believe in when you know it all.” “There’s a fine line I’ve been walking/ I’m trying to balance, it’s exhausting,” Kesha sings over a keyboard in the snippet of “Fine Line.” She continues, “All the doctors and lawyers that cut the tongue out of my mouth/ I’ve been hiding my anger, but bitch, look at me now.” On the spacey “Eat the Acid,” Kesha takes advantage of auto-tune to declare, “I am the one that I’ve been fighting the whole time/ Hate has no place in the divine.” Earlier this month, Kesha revealed that she collaborated with Kurt Vile and Rick Ruben on a new song, potentially part of the upcoming project. Kesha’s last album was 2020’s High Road. Listen to the snippets below.