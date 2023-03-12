Lady Gaga Is Indeed Performing at the Oscars Tonight

Photo: Getty Images for The Recording A

After a press conference last week confirming that Lady Gaga would definitely not be appearing at this year’s Academy Awards due to her Joker: Folie à Deux commitments, the Oscars have apparently switched course and blessed Little Monsters everywhere. Lady Gaga will in fact be performing “Hold My Hand,” the Oscar-nominated song from Top Gun: Maverick, at tonight’s ceremony, per Variety. Lady Gaga is up for Best Original Song, alongside fellow nominees Rihanna (“Lift Me Up”), Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (“Applause”), Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne and Son Lux (“This Is a Life”) and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava (“Naatu Naatu”). This means that all Best Original Song nominees will be performing tonight (yes, including Rihanna). Gaga’s performance will sadly not include Bradley Cooper this time around, but, as today’s news has shown: never say never.