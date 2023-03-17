Keanu Reeves, Wendell Pierce, and More Remember Lance Reddick

Friends, fans, and former co-stars are mourning Lance Reddick after news broke that he died at age 60 on Friday. Representatives confirmed that the cause of death was natural causes. The late actor and musician was known for starring in TV shows like The Wire, Fringe, Oz, and Resident Evil. He also played Charon in the John Wick film franchise, previously telling Vulture that his hotel concierge character had an “integral” role in the upcoming fourth installment. “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick,” John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves said in a joint statement to Deadline. “He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”
In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, The Wire creator David Simon remembered Reddick as a “consummate professional, a devoted collaborator, a lovely soul and a friend. This is just gutting and way, way, way too soon for any of us who knew and loved him to contemplate.” Reddick’s reach extended outside of Hollywood, too. He was a beloved part of the Destiny video game franchise. In the wake of his death, many Destiny 2 fans gathered around Commander Zavala, the character he voiced, to pay virtual respects. Below, find more remembrances of Reddick from Wendell Pierce, Isiah Whitlock Jr., James Gunn, and more.