Keanu Reeves, Wendell Pierce, and More Remember Lance Reddick

Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Friends, fans, and former co-stars are mourning Lance Reddick after news broke that he died at age 60 on Friday. Representatives confirmed that the cause of death was natural causes. The late actor and musician was known for starring in TV shows like The Wire, Fringe, Oz, and Resident Evil. He also played Charon in the John Wick film franchise, previously telling Vulture that his hotel concierge character had an “integral” role in the upcoming fourth installment. “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick,” John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves said in a joint statement to Deadline. “He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, The Wire creator David Simon remembered Reddick as a “consummate professional, a devoted collaborator, a lovely soul and a friend. This is just gutting and way, way, way too soon for any of us who knew and loved him to contemplate.” Reddick’s reach extended outside of Hollywood, too. He was a beloved part of the Destiny video game franchise. In the wake of his death, many Destiny 2 fans gathered around Commander Zavala, the character he voiced, to pay virtual respects. Below, find more remembrances of Reddick from Wendell Pierce, Isiah Whitlock Jr., James Gunn, and more.

A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP pic.twitter.com/Xy0pl5c4NR — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) March 17, 2023

Lance Reddick was an beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play “Afterplay”, playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did.



Nothing is lost. 💙 — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 17, 2023

Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor. This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 17, 2023

Shocked and saddened by the news that Lance Reddick has passed away. Truly heartbreaking.

R.I.P. My friend. You will be missed.

God speed.😥 — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) March 17, 2023

The #Destiny2 community paying respects to the late Lance Reddick's Commander Zavala in-game. 😭 pic.twitter.com/M5Q9m153L2 — Destiny Bulletin (@DestinyBulletn) March 17, 2023

Just went into Destiny 2, and, yeah, players are gathered around Commander Zavala, paying tribute to his actor, the late Lance Reddick



Really touching.



RIP https://t.co/uan1MEaoaY pic.twitter.com/qdvd3d7gBa — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) March 17, 2023

Fucccckk!!

Just found out Lance Reddick just passed away.



I’ve worked with Lance on OZ and then on Fringe. Too many stories and good times with Lance.



You’ll be terribly missed.

Jesus he was taken way too soon.🤦🏻‍♂️



Rest easy my friend🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/GFgc1hI8dR — KID VICIOUS🔪 (@kirkacevedo) March 17, 2023

Last time I spoke with Lance was when one of our OZ brothers Granville Adams died.



Can’t make this up.

This is truly sad.

We keep losing good people!

I’m speechless.



Rest in peace Lance Reddick🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HZe3E51BCH — KID VICIOUS🔪 (@kirkacevedo) March 17, 2023

Unacceptable. Death, I want your badge and scythe on my desk at 9am tomorrow. https://t.co/nTG3G1fxlZ — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 17, 2023

Damn… he was such a great guy and a great actor. @lancereddick #RIP pic.twitter.com/0RqXeKgcuj — JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) March 17, 2023

So sad to hear about Lance Reddick. What a wonderful human. He was a frequent guest and supporter of TGA, even recorded promo VOs one year for us. An amazing actor who gave so much to games, gone far too soon. pic.twitter.com/rn0jXnJ8z3 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 17, 2023

RIP to one of my favorite actors the incomparable Lance Reddick … may his memory be a blessing to all his friends and family pic.twitter.com/lDINyraEm0 — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) March 17, 2023