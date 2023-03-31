Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis, Original LFO Member, Dead at 47

Photo: Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty Images

Brian “Brizz” Gillis, one of the original singers of the pop-rap boy band LFO, died on March 29. He was 47. His former bandmate Brad Fischetti shared the news, adding that he did not have more information about his death. “The first two chapters of the LFO story lost a main character yesterday,” Fischetti wrote on Instagram. “If it wasn’t for his hard work and dedication in the early days of LFO, the first two chapters, the LFO you came to know and (hopefully) love would not exist.” Gillis formed LFO alongside Fischetti and Rich Cronin in 1995. The group, originally Lyte Funky Ones, had early success with covers of New Kids on the Block’s “Step by Step” and the Bee Gees’ “If I Can’t Have You.” But Gillis left in 1998, before their first album was released.

Gillis’s death leaves Fischetti the only surviving member of LFO after Cronin died in 2010 and Gillis’s replacement, Devin Lima, died in 2018. “I am really struggling to process this tragic loss,” Fischetti said. “I’ve said it before and I will continue to say it; the LFO Story is a tragedy.”