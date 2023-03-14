Lindsay Lohan Pregnant After Already Raising a Generation

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan is ready to be caught in a Parent Trap. The iconic film star, whose work in projects like Freaky Friday, Mean Girls, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, SNL’s original “Debbie Downer” sketch, and, yes, The Parent Trap practically raised a generation, is having a future child star of her own. Lohan let the world in on the news by posting a picture of a onesie emblazoned with the phrase “coming soon …” on Instagram. “We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼,” she captioned the photo. Lohan married husband Bader Shammas in summer 2022, according to People. “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!” Lohan told TMZ in a statement about her upcoming child. But perhaps the most exciting part of all is not that Lindsay Lohan will be a mother, but that Dina Lohan will get the chance to be a grandmomager.