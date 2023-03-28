Questlove to Direct A Family of French Cats

Photo-Illustration: Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

After winning ‘Best Documentary’ at the 2022 Oscars for Summer of Soul, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson has found his next muse: a family of rich French cats trying to make their way back home. According to Deadline, Questlove will be directing and overseeing music for the live-action hybrid adaptation of Disney’s The Aristocats, a story of four Parisian cats who were kidnapped by a butler after discovering they are heirs to a fortune. They meet a smooth meowing cat named Thomas O’Malley, who helps them on their journey back to the city. While Disney hasn’t released specifics on the ratio of live-action to animation for the project, screenwriters Will Gluck (Peter Rabbit and Easy A) and Keith Bunin (Onward) have experience across all mediums to help make the overall feel of the film as welcoming as a warm spot in a living room. While Questlove has plenty of directing skills to take this film to new pawssibilites, we have some suggestions for him in case those cats don’t listen (a.k.a. behave exactly like cats).

-Use a laser pointer to get the cats on their mark

-Have a warm laptop ready in the dressing room

-Bring them some cat nip if they’re getting stressed

-Say “Pspspsps” while rubbing your fingers together to get them to focus

-Save the cardboard boxes from production as wrap gifts