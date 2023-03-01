Lizzo Had Us at ‘Du Hast Mich’

Lizzo Photo: Marcus Brandt/picture alliance via Getty Images

She had us at “Du hast mich.” Pop princess Lizzo covered the German metal band Rammstein’s 1997 classic “Du Hast” on a tour stop in Berlin on February 28. Wearing a glittering lime-green Mugler bodysuit, she chanted the song’s eponymous lyrics — “Du, du hast/ Du hast mich!/ Du, du hast/ Du hast mich!” — and had a little dance-break moment, complete with hairography. Lizzo performed the rendition like a pop song. Backup dancers stood in synchronized power poses with their hands on their hips, swaying with the music, while the “About Damn Time” singer did a fierce call-and-response moment with the crowd. Lizzo is no stranger to covers. She took Sam Smith and Kim Petras’s Grammy-winning chart-topper “Unholy” to church during a BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge set on February 17, adding an impressive 30-second flute solo in the middle of the song. And, just last week, she briefly re-created Ariana DeBose’s indescribable BAFTA’s rap between songs. Lizzo sure knows how to do the thing.