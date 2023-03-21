Lana Del Rey Is Taking ‘The Grants’ to Grant Park for Lollapalooza

Certified soda enthusiast Lana Del Rey is continuing with her festival tour in Chicago for this year’s Lollapalooza. After securing spots headlining Outside Lands, MITA Festival, and Glastonbury Festival, Del Rey is taking “The Grants” to Grant Park to promote her latest album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard?. This is her third time performing at the Chicago festival, but she has performed at several Lollapalooza’s in other cities prior. Joining her this summer as headliners during the four-day festival are Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Karol G, the 1975, and Tomorrow X Together. Other performances throughout the weekend include Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Rina Sawayama, and Lil Yachty. The festival runs from August 3-6, 2023, and weekend-long passes go on sale Thursday, March 23 at 10 am CT. Single-day tickets and live stream information for the festival will be announced at a later date.