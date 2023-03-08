The Love Is Blind Season 4 Trailer Promises Mess

Love is back and blinder than ever. The trailer for Love Is Blind season 4 promises more mess, more fights, and more metal goblets. For those of you who have been living in an isolation pod for the past few years, Love Is Blind gives couples the opportunity to fall in love without seeing each other. Then fall out of love by seeing way too much of each other. Participants meet via voice in “pods,” and don’t get a first look at their would-be partner until a proposal has been made. Then they live together, and all hell breaks loose. “I made the wrong choice, and now I’m going to propose to another woman,” an unseen person says at the top of the trailer. But who made that choice, and which woman is getting un-proposed to? (Also, why does it sound like a Frankenbite?) All these questions and more will be answered when Love Is Blind season 4 comes to Netflix March 24.

