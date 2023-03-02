Midge Is Out (and About)

Wow! Rachel Brosnahan looks positively … what’s the word? Fabulous? Not quite. Ravishing? Yes, but no. Oh, yeah. She looks marvelous. The upcoming fifth and final season of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel just released its first teaser, and it puts the “tease” in teaser. The clip amounts to a brief shot of Brosnahan in a red-carpet getup, while a voice in the background (that sure sounds like Susie to us) calls out for Midge. This season will be not only our last look at Brosnahan as Midge but our good-bye to Emmy-winning and -nominated parts for Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle as her parents and Alex Borstein as Susie. Other cast members include Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller, and Jason Ralph. The upcoming season of Amy Sherman-Palladino’s show will premiere on Prime Video on April 14, which is more than a year after season four ended, as well as the day after Passover ends, so you’ll surely have something to be excited about with the fam this year.

Related