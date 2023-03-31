Megan Thee Stallion May Work With Thee Safdie Brothers on New Film

Photo: WireImage

In case you need something to look forward to, Megan Thee Stallion is reportedly in talks to join Josh and Benny Safdie’s new Netflix movie. The movie is set to star Uncut Gems star and recent Mark Twain Prize winner Adam Sandler, but other details of the production, including title and plot, are strictly under wraps. It’s unclear what role Meg would be playing, but Sandler did recently let slip to Collider that the upcoming movie is set in the world of “sports memorabilia,” so make of that what you will. This wouldn’t mark Megan Thee Stallion’s first foray into acting. She’s appeared on shows like P-Valley and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and she’s set to make her feature film debut in A24’s musical F*cking Identical Twins.