Meryl Streep Is a Potential Suspect in New Only Murders in the Building Teaser

Season two of Only Murders in the Building left us with plenty of questions, some intentional and others perhaps not: What about the renovation of the Arconia? Why was Amy Schumer there? And who would want Paul Rudd dead? The season three teaser, newly released by Hulu, suggests a possible answer to that last question. Meryl Streep, who was announced as part of the new season’s cast back in January, stars in the teaser, and appears to be part of the play that Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Paul Rudd are putting on. This makes her a compelling suspect in the murder of Rudd, which occurred in the final moments of last season’s finale. Though that final scene appeared to point to Charles as the prime suspect, our money’s on Streep. The new season of the show hasn’t yet been given a release date, so we’ll have to wait and see how it all shakes out.

