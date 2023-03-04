Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh took a page from Ariana DeBose’s book by thanking all of the ladies in the room during her acceptance speech at the Independent Spirit Awards. Yeoh won for Best Leading Performance for Everything Everywhere All At Once, joining her co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu in their wins. She walked up to accept her award in tears, moved by the voting committee as the awards were voted on by her peers. She promised “no swearing tonight” in her speech as she thanked swearing’s number one enemy: mothers. “I want to dedicate this to all our mothers. Without our mothers, none of us would be here,” she proclaimed, but not before thanking another group of women: the wives of the team of the film. “To all the ladies that are sitting at that table who support their husbands,” said Yeoh as she was pointing to the EEAAO table and named all of the supportive women, including herself. With Yeoh win, Everything Everywhere All At Once won every category it was nominated for at the show tonight like a dress rehearsal for what’s possibly to come at the Oscars next weekend.