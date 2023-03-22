It’s a Mighty Endorphin’ Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary-Reunion Trailer

The trailer for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is a lot of things, but it’s not tongue in cheek. The scripted 30th-anniversary special features the original Rangers taking on Rita Repulsa (Barbara Goodson, vocal cords back in action) and saving the day one last time. The team includes Walter Emanuel Jones (Zack, the Black Ranger), David Yost (Billy, the Blue Ranger), Catherine Sutherland (Kat, the Pink Ranger), Steve Cardenas (Rocky, the Red Ranger), Karan Ashley (Aisha, the Yellow Ranger), Johnny Yong Bosch (Adam, the Black Ranger), and of course Alpha 5. On top of the martial-arts action and CG effects is a deep emotional pull: Within the first 20 seconds of the trailer, it’s established that Rita Repulsa killed the Yellow Ranger. The original Yellow Ranger was played by actress Thuy Trang, who died at the age of 27 in 2001. A black-and-white framed photo of her is shown in the trailer. Also absent is Jason David Frank, the original Green and White Ranger, who died at 49 in November. Set all this loss to an orchestral rendition of the “Go, go, Power Rangers” theme and you have a recipe for some real melancholy amid all the action. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always premieres on Netflix on April 19.

