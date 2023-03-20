Mike Faist to Not Know How to Quit Lucas Hedges

The lovers. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

So now all we got is Brokeback Mountain, but, honestly, that sounds like a pretty good time to me. According to a press release published by WhatsOnStage, Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea, Lady Bird) is set to star as Ennis, opposite Tony nominee Mike Faist (West Side Story, Dear Evan Hansen) as Jack in a new West End adaptation of Annie Proulx’s short story “Brokeback Mountain.” This adaption is a play with music (isn’t that commonly known as a “musical”?), featuring songs by Dan Gillespie Sells of the English rock group the Feeling and the West End musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. The songs will be sung by a character referred to as “the Balladeer” who will “give voice to the tumultuous inner landscape of our wannabe cowboys,” according to the release. Jonathan Butterell will direct the play with a script from Ashley Robinson. “Brokeback Mountain has been recreated in several different forms, each with its own distinctive moods and impact,” Proulx said in the release. “Ashley’s script is fresh and deeply moving, opening sight lines not visible in the original nor successive treatments.” So start collecting your worms now because we’re headin’ out on a fishin’ trip.