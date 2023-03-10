Miley Cyrus Is on the Lookout for a Summer Fling in ‘River’

Miley Cyrus’s Endless Summer Vacation has begun — now it’s time to find someone to share it with. Or a few people, as she does in the video for new single “River.” The simple black-and-white visual starts with Cyrus singing the synth-rock anthem on a lit runway, but soon cuts to scenes of sexy, shirtless, six-packed dancers. And judging by the song, Cyrus is already obsessed: “Blowing bubbles in the bath, I can’t stop from thinking lately,” she says in the second verse. “You could be the one, have the honor of my babies.” And yes, by the end of the clip, everyone ends up soaking wet. (Do we really need to explain the “River” metaphor to you?)

Cyrus worked on “River” with Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson, the Harry Styles and Maggie Rogers producers who also did her long-running No. 1 “Flowers.” (Justin Tranter also co-wrote.) It arrives the same day as Endless Summer Vacation, which reunites her with Bangerz producer Mike WiLL Made-It and, in a very California touch, includes a song co-written with director Harmony Korine. Brandi Carlile and Sia are featured on the 12-song set, which is divided into bright “A.M.” and rowdy “P.M.” sides. Of course, “River” kicks off the “P.M.” side of things.