By the Way, Millie Bobby Brown Is a War Novelist Now

Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown is making history … or revisiting it, at least. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Stranger Things and Enola Holmes star has written a historical novel that draws from her own family’s history with World War II. (Brown’s grandmother survived the Bethnal Green tube disaster, which is believed to have caused the U.K.’s largest loss of civilian life during the war.) “Inspired by my Nanny Ruth, this book is very personal and close to my heart,” Brown said in a statement. “I grew up listening to stories about her time living through the war. I’m honored to keep her story alive.”

Titled Nineteen Steps, the 19-year-old actress’s debut book is described as an “epic story of love, loss, and secrets.” The story follows 18-year-old Nellie Morris, who is living with family in Bethnal Green during the war. After a chance encounter with Ray, an American airman stationed nearby, she “becomes enchanted with the idea of a broader world.” But all’s not fair in love and war — right when she’s ready for an exciting life with Ray, an air raid causes catastrophic consequences. According to publisher William Morrow, “As the truth about that night is revealed, Nellie’s world is torn apart. When it seems all hope is lost, Nellie finds that, against all odds, love and happiness can triumph.” Nineteen Steps is out on September 12. We’ll have to see how it holds up compared to the work of fellow celebrity novelists Kendall and Kylie Jenner.