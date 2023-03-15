Peacock Is Bringing Monk Back for One Last Case

Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Tony Shaloub is getting out of the post-Maisel malaise quickly, by diving back into the Monk-iverse. Peacock just announced a reunion movie, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, coming to the streamer soon. Ted Levine (The Silence of the Lambs), Traylor Howard (Two Guys, A Girl, and a Pizza Place), Jason Gray-Stanford, Melora Hardin (The Office, Il Makiage ads on Twitter), and Hector Elizondo (The Princess Diaries) are all returning. For all the non-USA-heads in the readership, Monk was a mystery-of-the-week show in which Shaloub’s OCD detective solved crimes. Quirkily? Oh, you betcha. The show’s 8-season run concluded with Monk finally solving the murder of his beloved wife, Trudy. According to the press release, the film will focus on one last case involving his step-daughter Molly on the eve of her wedding. In the series, Molly was played by Alona Tal (Meg from Veronica Mars), but Tal is not listed in the returning cast. The Monk movie joins the three Psych movies and Burn Notice: The Fall of Sam Axe in the USANCU (USA Network Cinematic Universe).