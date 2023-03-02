Monster Factory Invites You to Get Into Indie Wrestling

Pro wrestling, regardless of how you feel about it, is on the verge of what we call “a moment.” Where WWE once held a functional monopoly, there now exist dozens of indie promotions and streaming services ready to bring you all manner of campy, niche stage combat. And now indie-wrestling culture is truly going mainstream, with Apple TV+ announcing its new documentary series, Monster Factory, chronicling life behind the scenes at the eponymous wrestling school in New Jersey. The trailer teases stories from a handful of coach Danny Cage’s 40 students, all of whom are traversing the singular career path between theater and sports that is professional wrestling. It does this to a crushing anthemic rap-rock song you will have stuck in your head for the rest of your natural life. So, if in a few weeks you call home to find your Ted Lasso–loving parents suddenly throwing around carnie slang and blowing all their Social Security checks on badass wrestling T-shirts, then this is probably why. And honestly, that rocks.

