“Hey, babe. Someone’s on the phone for you. She says she’s a ‘Mrs. Davis’? Is that one of your friends’ moms or something?” Actually, no — it’s an AI that’s controlling the world. The teaser for Peacock’s upcoming original series Mrs. Davis shows people being contacted by a mysterious person without explanation, but why don’t we just let the press release speak for itself? “‘Mrs. Davis’ is the world’s most powerful Artificial Intelligence,” it reads. “Simone is the nun devoted to destroying Her. Who ya got?” This bonkers-in-the-best-way premise is from the combined minds of Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez. If you’re wondering how we got here: Lindelof created The Leftovers, and Hernandez is known for working on shows such as The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon. Betty Gilpin (GLOW) will star as the nun, and Jake McDorman (Limitless) is playing her ex who hates Mrs. Davis. The series will be streaming starting on April 20. Until then, keep an eye out for that ChatGPT.

