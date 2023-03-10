Country Music Won’t Be the Same After My Kind of Country

Nothing happens fairly in country music, where the best artists often work for years to find even a bit of success. The odds favor white, straight, male artists who live in Nashville, and if that’s not you, then it can be nearly impossible to break in. Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves are out to change that with their new Apple TV+ competition series, My Kind of Country, premiering March 24. “When we got together a long time ago, we were talking about how country music should stop limiting people and start opening doors,” explains Witherspoon (who, need we remind, did play June Carter Cash) in the trailer. They’re teaming with three groundbreaking mentors — Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen, and Orville Peck — who will crisscross the globe to prove the next big star may not even be from this country. The 12 contestants include singers from Mexico, India, and South Africa, paired with one of those mentors to compete for a career boost from Apple Music. Think of it as a Nashville Star for today — only question is, who will be the next breakout like Miranda Lambert and Musgraves?

Related