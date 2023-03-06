Nancy Meyers to Netflix: It’ll Cost $150 Million to Make a Movie This Good

Girlboss. Photo: Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

Nancy Meyers knows what women want, and it’s an extra $20 million to make their rom-com. The writer-director of films including The Parent Trap, The Holiday, Something’s Gotta Give, and It’s Complicated is writer-director-ing a new “semi-autobiographical” rom-com for Netflix, and she’s going for Stranger Things numbers. The streaming service has green-lit a budget of $130 million, a choice that was followed by Meyers’s CAA team asking for $150 million, according to Puck. That … is not what happened, as Netflix’s film chief Scott Stuber allegedly turned down the higher number. Puck also notes, however, that a source “close to Meyers” said that “those numbers are high.”

Even $130 mil might seem like a high number, considering that Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher’s recent Netflix joint, Your Place or Mine, was reported by Puck to cost “about half that.” But, in 2006, Meyers’s The Holiday cost $85 million, which, when adjusted for inflation, is equivalent to about $120 million anyway. Plus the cast is slated to include stars like ScarJo, Owen Wilson, Penelope Cruz, and Michael Fassbender, though none has officially signed on yet. And you know what big stars means. Big … budgets. The film is reported to follow “Hollywood exes” who are forced to work together, and, given the semi-autobiographical nature of the film and the fact that Meyers has said she’s written characters based on her ex-husband, Charles Shyer, in the past, it seems like a fair bet that both a Meyers stand-in and a Shyer stand-in will be present. So we have Scarlett Johansson in a film for Netflix that is a semi-autobiographical portrait of a broken marriage led by a recognizable auteur? Pad the budget for that inevitable Oscar nomination.