Nanny’s Nikyatu Jusu ‘Forgives’ Indie Spirit Awards For Misspelling Name

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As Nanny’s Nikyatu Jusu accepted her win for the Someone to Watch award, she discovered something embarrassing on the Independent Spirit Awards’ behalf: her name was misspelled on the award. “I forgive you for spelling my name wrong,” Jusu shared as she showed the audience that her name was spelled incorrectly before laughing and beginning her speech. She thanked those in front of and behind the camera for her award and remembered her time at the Sundance Institute’s inaugural Diverse Writers Workshop. “At the Sundance Labs, I learned the phrase’ empathy machine.’ We’re essentially all creating empathy machines that allow people to experience life in a different body, in a different POV, a different lens.” As Jusu continues to add awards to her roster for her first feature film, there are plenty more to come, with proper spelling of course.