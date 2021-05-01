Each month, several films and TV shows are added to Peacock’s library; we recommend the titles worth watching. For more streaming guides and Peacock, head to Vulture’s What to Stream hub. Zoolander. Photo: Paramount Pictures

Don’t have Paramount+ yet?

This Month’s Highlight

Zoolander

If you’re in the need for a laugh, there’s a couple of strong 2000’s comedies that are reliable. Zoolander is one of them. Slightly dated, sure, but Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson together as clueless models is great comedy. (Streaming March 1.)

Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — March 2023

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available March 1

Baby Shark’s Big Show, season 1

Celebrity True Crime Story, season 1

Survivor, season 44

True Lies, season 1

﻿10 Cloverfield Lane

12 Years a Slave

Air Force One

American Hustle

Amistad

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

An Inconvenient Truth

An Unfinished Life

Anomalisa

Antwone Fisher

Arrivederci, Baby!

Back Roads

Behind Enemy Lines

Biker Boyz

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Bruce Lee, The Legend

Bugsy Malone

Coach Carter

Crimson Tide

Detective Story

Downsizing

El Paso

Existenz

Extraordinary Measures

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Flight to Tangier

Florence Foster Jenkins

For Colored Girls

Forbidden City Cop

Foxfire

Friday The 13th - Part II

G.I. Blues

G.I. Jane

Galaxy Quest

Game of Death

Gangs of New York

Heartbreakers

Hostage

Hot Rod

I Walk Alone

Imagine That

In Too Deep

Into the Wild

Jackass Number Two

Jailbreakers

Joan of Arc

Kate & Leopold

King Creole

Lady Jane

Last of the Mohicans: Directors Cut

Let It Ride

Life of Pi

Little Fauss and Big Halsy

Love Story

Marie Antoinette

Meet the Navy

My Favorite Spy

Naked Gun

Necessary Roughness

Obsessed

Once Upon A Time In The West

Paid in Full

Popeye

Proof

Red Dawn

Road House

Rounders

Rules of Engagement

Sahara

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

School Ties

Scream 4

Selma

Seven Psychopaths

Shine a Light

Snake Eyes

Steel Magnolias

Strange Wilderness

Suburbicon

Sunset Boulevard

Sweet Revenge

The Actors

The Adventures Of Shark Boy & Lava Girl In 3-D

The April Fools

The Assassination Bureau

The Babysitter

The Blue Iguana

The Caddy

The Cowboy and the Lady

The Dead Zone

The Gambler

The Hunted

The Last Tycoon

The Longest Yard

The Lovely Bones

The Master

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Nutty Professor

The Optimists

The Out-of-Towners

The Patsy

The Piano

The Rock

The Singing Detective

The Sixth Sense

The Sterile Cuckoo

The Terminal

The Three Amigos

The To Do List

The Tuxedo

The Usual Suspects

The Yearling

There’s Something About Mary

True Grit

Under Capricorn

Varsity Blues

Walking and Talking

Westward Ho

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Wishful Thinking

You’re Never Too Young

Zoolander

Zoolander 2

Available March 4

Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2

Available March 6

The Visitor

Available March 8

The Challenge: World Championship

Hey Duggee, season 1

RuPaul’s Drag Race, season 14

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, season 13

Available March 9

School Spirits, premiere

Available March 10

This is Christmas

Available March 15

True Life Crime, season 2

VH1’s Couples Retreat, season 2

Available March 17

How The Tables Have Turned, season 1

Available March 19

My Little Pony: The Movie

Available March 26

Rabbit Hole, premiere

Judy

Available March 29

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, season 4

Messyness, seasons 1-2

Teen Mom 2, season 11

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, seasons 1-6

Available March 30

The Followers, season 1

Available March 31

Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat