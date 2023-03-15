Oprah Said Hello Beautiful to Her 100th Oprah’s Book Club Read

Photo: Michele Crowe/CBS

After 27 years, Oprah’s Book Club has finally hit 100 books. Ann Napolitano’s newest novel, Hello Beautiful, will join the likes of Love in the Time of Cholera, Nightcrawling, and Demon Copperhead as the latest pick by Ms. Winfrey herself. “Not since Jo and Meg and Amy and Beth have we seen sisters like this, with this kind of connection, and written so vividly that you feel like you’re in that home,” said Winfrey about the novel inspired by Little Women. “You’re experiencing life with them. I am telling you, the ending? I mourned. What an extraordinary writer Ann is.” The book follows four sisters who live in a working-class neighborhood in Chicago as the eldest sister Julia marries William Waters. The family’s loyalty gets tested as Waters’s past begins to creep up.

Napolitano first found out she was selected for Oprah’s Book Club months ago, she tells New York Times. Winfrey called her after being recommended the book by the co-chairman of CAA and knew it was the 100th pick after reading thirty pages. Get ready BookTok, Hello Beautiful is now on the shelves.