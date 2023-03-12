The 2023 Academy Award Winners

Winning an Oscar is a big deal for many reasons, but most important, your name will now have the words Academy Award winner before it in every trailer you appear in for the rest of your life. So that’s nice. Plus you get a really cool gold paperweight and/or bathroom décor. The 95th Academy Awards are being held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, sans exclamation point, and broadcast live on ABC. Everything Everywhere All at Once walked into the ceremony riding high after receiving the most nominations (11), while The Banshees of Inisherin followed close behind with nine. Below, the full list of the 2023 Oscar winners as they are announced.
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best Director
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin
Todd Field — Tár
Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans
Ruben Östlund — Triangle of Sadness
Best Actor
Austin Butler — Elvis
Colin Farrell — The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser — The Whale
Paul Mescal — Aftersun
Bill Nighy — Living
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett — Tár
Ana de Armas — Blonde
Michelle Yeoh — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Michelle Williams — The Fabelmans
Andrea Riseborough — To Leslie
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson — The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch — The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan — The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brian Tyree Henry — Causeway
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon — The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Hong Chau — The Whale
Best Original Screenplay
Todd Field — Tár
Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin
Ruben Östlund — Triangle of Sadness
Best Adapted Screenplay
Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie from a story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks — Top Gun: Maverick
Kazuo Ishiguro — Living
Rian Johnson — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Sarah Polley — Women Talking
Edward Berger, Ian Stokell, and Lesley Paterson — All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Cinematography
Empire of Light
Elvis
Tár
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Best Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Original Song
“Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman
“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” from RRR
“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Music (Original Score)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Best Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Production Design
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Documentary Feature Film
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Best Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Best International Feature Film
Argentina, Argentina, 1985
Belgium, Close
Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front
Ireland, The Quiet Girl
Poland, EO
Best Live-Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Best Animated Short Film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Best Costume Design
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Babylon
Everything Everywhere All at Once