The 2023 Academy Award Winners

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Winning an Oscar is a big deal for many reasons, but most important, your name will now have the words Academy Award winner before it in every trailer you appear in for the rest of your life. So that’s nice. Plus you get a really cool gold paperweight and/or bathroom décor. The 95th Academy Awards are being held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, sans exclamation point, and broadcast live on ABC. Everything Everywhere All at Once walked into the ceremony riding high after receiving the most nominations (11), while The Banshees of Inisherin followed close behind with nine. Below, the full list of the 2023 Oscar winners as they are announced.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin

Todd Field — Tár

Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans

Ruben Östlund — Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor

Austin Butler — Elvis

Colin Farrell — The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser — The Whale

Paul Mescal — Aftersun

Bill Nighy — Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett — Tár

Ana de Armas — Blonde

Michelle Yeoh — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Michelle Williams — The Fabelmans

Andrea Riseborough — To Leslie

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson — The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch — The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan — The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry — Causeway

Best Supporting Actress

﻿Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon — The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Hong Chau — The Whale

Best Original Screenplay

Todd Field — Tár

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Östlund — Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie from a story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks — Top Gun: Maverick

Kazuo Ishiguro — Living

Rian Johnson — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Sarah Polley — Women Talking

Edward Berger, Ian Stokell, and Lesley Paterson — All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Cinematography

Empire of Light

Elvis

Tár

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Original Song

“Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR

“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best International Feature Film

Argentina, Argentina, 1985

Belgium, Close

Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front

Ireland, The Quiet Girl

Poland, EO

Best Live-Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Costume Design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Babylon

Everything Everywhere All at Once