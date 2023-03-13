Anne Heche, Tom Sizemore, Paul Sorvino Left Off Oscars In Memoriam

Every year, the Academy is bound to leave a few unfortunate names off the Oscars’ In Memoriam segment. But don’t worry, because this year, the Oscars showed a QR code at the end of the tribute, where viewers could find more of those lost over the past year on the Academy’s website. A fine substitute to being honored on live TV in front of your peers, right? Among those missing from this year’s In Memoriam included Anne Heche, who starred in films like Donnie Brasco and Wag the Dog, and Tom Sizemore, known for his role in Saving Private Ryan. Also missing were Paul Sorvino, of Goodfellas and Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet, and Leslie Jordan, who acted in Sordid Lives and The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Charlbi Dean, the South African Triangle of Sadness actor who died suddenly last year at 32, was also not included, despite her film being up for Best Picture. Lenny Kravitz performed a stripped-down version of his song “Calling All Angels” for the tribute on piano, after John Travolta got emotional as he introduced the segment, remembering his late Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John.