Jamie Lee Curtis Won an Oscar Along With Hundreds of Other People

Jamie Lee Curtis and hundreds of thousands of Best Supporting Actress winners. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis and hundreds of other people won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at the 2023 Academy Awards. According to the Everything Everywhere All at Once actor, the trophy didn’t just go to her (though it does have her name on it) — it also goes to every single person in her orbit. “Oh shut up,” she screamed as she ran up to the stage to collect the statue. “I know it looks like I’m standing up here by myself, but I am not,” she began in her speech. “I am hundreds of people.” Curtis went on to list her EEAAO co-stars, the Daniels, “the entire group of artists who made” the film, her management, her family, and “the thousands, hundreds of thousands of people” who have supported the genre movies that she’s made. “We. Just. Won. An. Oscar. Together!!!,” she shouted, before bursting into tears at the mention of her parents who both earned nominations in the past and just so happened to have won an actual Oscar tonight. Well, thousands of Best Supporting Actress winners, get to stepping. You have a Wikipedia page to update.