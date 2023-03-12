Ke Huy Quan Wants YOU to Keep Your Dreams Alive

If you’ve been following this awards season then you know that Ke Huy Quan has barely made it through a week without giving a speech. Oscars Sunday was, unsurprisingly, no exception. Quan won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Everything Everywhere All at Once as Waymond. And in another non-surprise, Quan delivered an absolute banger of a speech, thanking the people he needed to thank, delivering a central message to the audience at home, and informing his mother that he just won an Oscar. Below, find Ke Huy Quan’s entire Oscar speech, transcribed for your reading pleasure:

“Oh, my God! Thank you. Thank you. My mom is 84 years old, and she’s at home watching. Mom, I just won an Oscar! My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp. And somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening. This — this is the American dream. Thank you so much. Thank you so much to the academy for this honor of a lifetime. Thank you to my mom for the sacrifices she made to get me here. To my little brother who calls me every day just to remind me to take good care of myself, I love you, brother. Thank you to Ken for all your support. Thank you to A24. To Daniel, Jonathan, Jamie, Michelle, and my Goonies brother for life, Jeff Cohen. I owe everything to the love of my life, my wife, Echo, who — who month after month, year after year, for 20 years told me that one day, one day my time will come. Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive. Thank you, thank you so much for welcoming me back. I love you. Thank you, thank you, thank you!”