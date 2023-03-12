Lady Gaga Holds the Oscars’ Hand

Was that Ally from A Star is Born? Or a slowed-down version of a song from ARTPOP Act II? No, it was just Lady Gaga performing the “hit” “Hold My Hand” from the Oscar-nominated, Tom Cruise–starring film Top Gun: Maverick. At the 2023 Academy Awards, Mother Monster/Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta/the future Harley Quinn performed the track while the ABC camera zoomed in way too much on her face. Were her lips chapped? Yes. Was she fully Joker-fied, sitting on a stool? Potentially. Was she the only person in a room full of [at least] 100 people? Always. Watch Gaga say “hold my hand” a lot below.