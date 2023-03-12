All the 2023 Oscars Red-Carpet Looks That Bring the Drama

Vanessa Hudgens.
Photo: AFP via Getty Images
The 95th Academy Awards is here and they’ve popped the
red “Champagne” carpet. Though, without a hint of shimmer or shine, it’s looking more like the beige carpet. Apparently, it’s up to the stars to bring the all glamour to the lifeless carpet tonight. With all the starry nominated movies vying for the Oscar gold, the guest list – with a long-awaited rumored special appearance from Lady Gaga – is shaping up to be quite interesting. The only damper to our “Champagne” carpet excitement? No appearances from Raccacoonie or Jenny the Donkey, as far as we know. Below, all the Oscar-attending stars who outshined the beige carpet:
James Hong.
Photo: Getty Images
Elizabeth Olsen.
Photo: Getty Images
Harry Shum Jr.
Photo: Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis.
Photo: Getty Images
Euzhan Palcy.
Photo: WireImage
Diane Warren.
Photo: Getty Images
Brendan Fraser.
Photo: Getty Images
Hong Chau.
Photo: Getty Images
Deanne Bray and Troy Kotsur.
Photo: Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens.
Photo: Getty Images
Marlee Matlin.
Photo: Getty Images
Laverne Cox.
Photo: FilmMagic
Harvey Guillén.
Photo: Getty Images
Gabriel LaBelle.
Photo: Getty Images
Chloe East.
Photo: WireImage
Ruth E. Carter.
Photo: Getty Images
Alice Rohrwacher.
Photo: Getty Images
Questlove.
Photo: Getty Images
Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.
Photo: Getty Images
Charles Parnell.
Photo: Getty Images
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President Janet Yang.
Photo: Getty Images
Velvet suit king, Justin Hurwitz.
Photo: Getty Images
Lauren Ridloff.
Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham.
Photo: Getty Images
Fan Bingbing.
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Carson.
Photo: Getty Images
Winnie Harlow.
Photo: Getty Images
Katie Lowes.
Photo: Getty Images
Tia Carrere.
Photo: Getty Images
Adam Blackstone.
Photo: Getty Images
Monica Barbaro.
Photo: Getty Images
Jay Ellis.
Photo: Getty Images
Danny Ramirez.
Photo: Getty Images
Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová.
Photo: Getty Images
Sandra Drzymalska.
Photo: WireImage