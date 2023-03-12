RRR Dances Its Way to Best Original Song

Take that, superstars. RRR, the action movie about Indian revolutionaries beat household names like Lady Gaga and Rihanna out for the Best Original Song Oscar at the 2023 Academy Awards, for the song “Naatu Naatu.” That makes it the first song from an Indian film to win the award. The song was written by lyric-writer Chandrabose and composer M.M. Keeravani, who delivered a beautiful little ditty in his acceptance speech. Anyone who was confused by these smaller names triumphing over the superstars should be satiated in terms of explanation by the great performance of the song that appeared during the ceremony. It was fun! It was exciting! It was sharp and well-choreographed! And with that, we bid you a good night-u night-u.