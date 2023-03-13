Michelle Yeoh’s Mommy Celebrates Her Historic Oscar Win

Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh continues to do it for the mommies but not without forgetting her own mother. Channel News Asia reporter Melissa Goh tweeted footage of Michelle’s mother, Janet Yeoh, reacting to her daughter’s historic Best Actress win from Malaysia on March 12. In the video, a crowd watching a livestream of the awards show cheers as presenter Halle Berry calls out her daughter’s name, and Janet Yeoh immediately stands up to celebrate. Michelle thanked her mother onstage along with her Everything Everywhere All at Once family. “I have to dedicate this to my mom. All the moms in the world,” Michelle declared. “Because they are really the superheroes, and without them, none of us would be here tonight.”
After her speech, Michelle FaceTimed her superhero to show her the award, family gathered around the phone, blowing kisses, waving to the camera, and holding the phone up for her to see how large and excited the watch party was for her. Is there anything more “mother”?