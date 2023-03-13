Michelle Yeoh’s Mommy Celebrates Her Historic Oscar Win

Janet Yeoh Photo: Vincent Thian/AP/Shutterstock

Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh continues to do it for the mommies but not without forgetting her own mother. Channel News Asia reporter Melissa Goh tweeted footage of Michelle’s mother, Janet Yeoh, reacting to her daughter’s historic Best Actress win from Malaysia on March 12. In the video, a crowd watching a livestream of the awards show cheers as presenter Halle Berry calls out her daughter’s name, and Janet Yeoh immediately stands up to celebrate. Michelle thanked her mother onstage along with her Everything Everywhere All at Once family. “I have to dedicate this to my mom. All the moms in the world,” Michelle declared. “Because they are really the superheroes, and without them, none of us would be here tonight.”

At 60, Michelle Yeoh won the first Oscar for Malaysia . Her mother Janet exalted . Cheers erupted all round at special viewing ceremony in KL . Malaysia made history, https://t.co/KHxOtxcYaD pic.twitter.com/tVEOxucRG3 — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) March 13, 2023

After her speech, Michelle FaceTimed her superhero to show her the award, family gathered around the phone, blowing kisses, waving to the camera, and holding the phone up for her to see how large and excited the watch party was for her. Is there anything more “mother”?

A filial daughter , Michelle checked in on her mother straight after she became the first Asian to win the best actress award in the Academy’s 95 year history . Bravo ! 🎉 https://t.co/Ghvs4LYW94 pic.twitter.com/BzqTIJ5cuW — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) March 13, 2023