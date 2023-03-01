Photo: 20th Century Television

Did you remember that Pedro Pascal had a brief guest starring role on Buffy: the Vampire Slayer season 4? Because Sarah Michelle Gellar sure does. On Instagram, Gellar posted a screencap of her titular Slayer meeting Pascal’s Eddie, a hapless schlemiel who — like Buffy herself — is having trouble adjusting to college life at UC Sunnydale. He, uh, never really finds his groove. Because he’s turned by a goth vamp name Sunday instead. Hey, freshman year is tough. Gellar captioned the pic “When #Mother met #Father,” even though Pascal is more commonly known as Cool Slutty Daddy.

Entertainment Tonight showed Pascal the post on the red carpet, and he was gobsmacked. “Sarah Michelle Gellar posted about me?” he asked incredulously. “I need to get on the World Wide Web.” Pascal had lots of memories about the night shoot they spent together. Pascal actually missed the opening night of a play in which he was starring in order to shoot his staking. “She had ice cream in her trailer, and she gave me some,” he said. “I had to have lunch in the vamp mask. I remember everything.”

Despite the reported difficulties on the set, Gellar is still very proud of the work she put in as Buffy. She has been rewatching the show with her children. Well, at least seasons 1-5. So they’ve probably seen the ep where #Mother meets #Father, then slays #Father.