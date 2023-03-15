Want a New Comedy Series? Pete Davidson’s Got Bupkis for Ya

Feral for Simon. (Also, Pete Davidson is there.) Photo: Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Art is about answering life’s big questions: What is our purpose? What do we owe each other? What would it be like to be a successful comedian who was just a regular guy and lived in Staten Island and, uh, loved his mom and smoked mad kush? Pete Davidson asks that last one (and maybe touches on the first two — we don’t know) in his upcoming comedy series, Bupkis. The show is “a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life” that “will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements” through the “unfiltered” and “completely original” worldview for which “Pete is well known.”

Bupkis premieres with all eight half-hour episodes on Peacock on Thursday, May 4. Joining Davidson in the cast are Edie Falco as his mom, Joe Pesci as his dad, and guest stars including Charlie Day, Chase Sui Wonders, Simon Rex, Kenan Thompson, and an Everybody Loves Raymond reunion of Ray Romano and Brad Garrett. Expect Davidson to make an homage to it by shouting “Ma!” at least twice an ep.