Brooke Shields Found Her Confidence in New Documentary

Brooke Shields is taking control of her own story. Directed by Sundance veteran Lana Wilson, Shields is at the center of a documentary film that analyzes her life as a child model and actress from both behind and in front of the cameras. Shields talks candidly in the film about the sexualization she faced as a child model and how it forever changed her life. “I’m amazed that I survived any of it,” says Shields with tears in her eyes in the trailer. Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, named after Shields’s controversial first film about a young girl who was a child prostitute, features interviews from her childhood friend and actress Laura Linney and Drew Barrymore and how to contrasted with Shields’s experience in the spotlight. “I was struggling to find my own voice,” Shields explains on her transition to adulthood. “I wasn’t told it was important to have agency. I found my confidence and thought, ‘I can have my own opinion.’” In the later half of the documentary focusing on her adulthood, Shields will further discuss the sexual assault perpetrated against her in her 20s by a Hollywood producer. Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields debuts on Hulu in two parts on April 3.

Related