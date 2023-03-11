Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says It Took Her 22 Years to Cross the Gender Pay Gap

Photo: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

That’s one small step for man, one long-ass leap for womankind. Per People, Bollywood and Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed at a South by Southwest panel on Friday that she only recently bridged the gender pay gap. She stars alongside Richard Madden in Citadel, the upcoming sci-fi spy show that is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 28, 2023. “When I did Citadel, it was the first time in my career that I had pay parity with my male costar — the first time in 22 years,” Chopra Jonas said. The actress estimated that she’s done “almost 70-plus” features and two TV shows during her time in the entertainment industry. If every single one of those projects cut her a smaller check, that would ostensibly include Love Again, the rom-com she recently shot with Sam Heughan … and her husband, Nick Jonas. Since the JoBro plays a much smaller part than his wife in the movie, she probably at least got paid more than him. Still, it’s sad that we even have to speculate, isn’t it?