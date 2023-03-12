Quinta Brunson to Host SNL Amid Possible Editors’ Strike on April 1

Photo: Getty Images

Abbott Elementary’s fearless leader Quinta Brunson is set to host Saturday Night Live on April 1, with musical guest Lil Yachty. Brunson’s hosting debut potentially coincides with a proposed strike set by the show’s post-production editors over health benefits and pay equity. Per the Motion Picture Editors Guild, if negotiations with NBCUniversal are not worked out by the April 1 deadline, the group of 12 to 20 editors will strike. According to Variety, ﻿the SNL editing team are “paid rates far below industry standards, while colleagues working other jobs on the show receive pay appropriate to their crafts.” Alan Heim, president of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, said in a statement, “The fact is that these workers play a key role in making SNL the comedy institution that it is and they deserve the same standards as other workers on the show have.” A number of SNL cast members, in addition to crew, have shown their support for the union, wearing “Contract Now” shirts during the goodbyes on the February 4 show.

Quinta and Lil Yachty! pic.twitter.com/QYLO0UqYzG — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 12, 2023