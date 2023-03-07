The Real Housewives of Miami Reunion Even Has Andy Cohen Screaming

The Real Housewives of Miami season-five reunion has so much drama that even Andy Cohen is screaming. Yes, the Alexia Nepola versus Adriana de Moura feud continues, and at one point Adriana — in her dressing room — is yelling at Alexia for never “apologizing” to her even after Adriana’s shocking episode 15 comparison of her “broken” (read: “not broken”) foot to Alexia’s son’s car accident. “I don’t apologize to the devil,” Alexia responds. Meanwhile: Larsa Pippen addresses her love life and relationship with Michael Jordan’s son, Julia discusses her wife and tennis legend Martina Navratilova’s fight against cancer, Adriana hands Marysol Patton a letter written by an anonymous person accusing the latter of abuse (?), and Kiki Barth brings up a wild rumor to Lisa Hochstein about her husband Lenny’s alleged cheating. The tables aren’t gonna flip themselves in Peacock’s three-part reunion, out on March 9.

