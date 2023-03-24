Reese Witherspoon and Husband Jim Toth Split

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth are divorcing after nearly 12 years of marriage. “We have some personal news to share,” Witherspoon wrote on Instagram Friday, March 24. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.” The couple was married for 12 years and share 10-year-old Tennessee James Toth. “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter,” she continued. “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.” The announcement arrived just two days before their wedding anniversary on March 26. No word yet on who gets custody of their NFTs.